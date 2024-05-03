OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on World Press Freedom Day:

"Journalists are the bedrock of our democracy. They pursue the truth, hold us accountable, and share the most important stories of our time. Today, on World Press Freedom Day, we celebrate them and reaffirm our commitment to protecting a free press.

"Freedom of the press is enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and in today's rapidly changing media landscape, journalists need to be supported. In Budget 2024, we announced new funding to extend the Local Journalism Initiative to help support independent, reliable, and diverse local journalism across the country. We are investing in our national public broadcaster, CBC/Radio-Canada, so they can continue to provide the high-quality, independent journalism that Canadians rely on, in the official language of their choice. And we are supporting essential public interest programming services, such as the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network and the Cable Public Affairs Channel, so that diverse voices are heard from coast to coast to coast.

"Despite their crucial role, journalists around the world are increasingly targeted by hate, violence, and censorship – from conflict zones to authoritarian regimes. Canada will always stand up for journalists in the defence of media freedom and against misinformation and disinformation. Journalists must be able to do their jobs – free from threat or intimidation.

"On World Press Freedom Day, let's recognize the important work of journalists in making Canada the free, democratic country we love. Together, we can make sure that journalists tell the stories that need to be told for the generations to come."

