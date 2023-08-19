OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on World Humanitarian Day:

"Humanitarian workers risk their lives every day to save others. Today, on World Humanitarian Day, we honour the heroes who selflessly deliver food, water, health care, and other essentials to those who need it.

"This year's theme, '#NoMatterWhat,' is a testament to humanitarian workers' unwavering dedication to protect and provide life-saving services to others, despite their own safety. Twenty years ago today, World Humanitarian Day was established after an attack was carried out on the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq. Twenty-two humanitarian aid workers were killed and over 150 others were wounded. Today, we stand in solidarity with global efforts to protect humanitarian workers, who continue to face a heightened risk of attacks and violence.

"The number of people who need humanitarian assistance has more than tripled over the last decade, driven by conflict and exacerbated by the impacts of climate change. Canada remains an unwavering partner in humanitarian assistance – working with experienced humanitarian partners, including the UN, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and non-governmental organizations to provide emergency support to those in vulnerable situations. And through our Feminist International Assistance Policy, we continue to defend and promote the rights of women and girls, who are disproportionately impacted by armed conflict, and put their voices at the centre of our humanitarian efforts.

"As Russia continues its brutal war against Ukraine, Canada will be there to support Ukrainians for as long as it takes. Since Putin's full-scale invasion began, we have committed more than $352 million in humanitarian support to help vulnerable people affected by the conflict in Ukraine with food, water, shelter, medical aid, and more.

"Today, on behalf of the Government of Canada, I thank all humanitarian workers who bravely dedicate their lives to making our world a better place."

