OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on World Humanitarian Day:

"Today, on World Humanitarian Day, we honour the heroes who risk their lives to protect the world's most vulnerable.

"Twenty-one years ago, an attack on the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, killed 22 humanitarian workers and wounded over 150 others. In the years since, hundreds of aid workers have lost their lives.

"The effects of armed conflict and climate change have resulted in a record-high number of people needing humanitarian assistance. Through our work with humanitarian partners such as the UN, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and non-governmental organizations, Canada is providing urgent assistance and protection to those most in need. We are also ensuring the participation and protection of women and girls through our Feminist International Assistance Policy.

"One region where humanitarian aid is most needed today is Gaza. The situation in Gaza is catastrophic. To date, Canada has committed $165 million to help those in need in Gaza and the West Bank. An urgent ceasefire is needed in Gaza – with the release of hostages, the protection of civilians, and an increased flow of humanitarian aid throughout the region.

"On World Humanitarian Day, I invite all Canadians to learn more about humanitarian workers and their work to build a better world. To humanitarian workers from Canada and around the world: We thank you for your dedication and bravery."

