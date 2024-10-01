OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Women's History Month:

"From one generation to the next, women have made Canada what it is today – often without the recognition they deserve. Each year, during Women's History Month, we honour their resilience, celebrate their progress, and work to make Canada fairer for everyone.

"This year's theme, 'Women at Work: Economic Growth, Past, Present, and Future', highlights the important work of women to build a more prosperous Canada. Whether it's as local business owners, startup founders, policy experts, tradeswomen, corporate CEOs, health care workers, or researchers, women from all backgrounds across our country are leaders and innovators who create opportunities for others and a better future for everyone.

"Despite the progress, women still face inequalities and injustices today. With the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, the federal government is breaking barriers and helping women entrepreneurs start up, scale up, and succeed. With our Canada-wide $10-a-day early learning and child care system, we are helping parents build their careers while giving their kids the best start in life. Because of this program, we are seeing record-high levels of women's participation in the workforce. And through initiatives such as our Equi'Vision tool, we are encouraging Canadian businesses to address pay gaps and underrepresentation in workplaces. Our message is clear – when women succeed, our economy succeeds, and Canada succeeds.

"We're also taking action to expand sexual and reproductive health care across the country. With the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund, we are removing barriers, increasing access to these critical services, and supporting community organizations across Canada to help deliver care.

"We are addressing inequities through the first National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, as well as programs and initiatives that provide funding to support Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ people, and other marginalized groups. We are also accelerating our efforts through the Federal Pathway to address the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. And beyond our borders, Canada remains an advocate for gender equality and women's rights through our Feminist International Assistance Policy.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I encourage Canadians to celebrate the women who have shaped Canada into the thriving, diverse, and prosperous country we call home today."

