OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Women's History Month:

"Canada's history has been shaped by trailblazing women who stood up to make real, positive changes to our communities, our society, and our country. Throughout Women's History Month, we pay tribute to these inspiring women, past and present, as we continue to work toward a fairer, more equitable world.

"This year's theme – 'Through Her Lens: Celebrating the Diversity of Women' – recognizes and celebrates the achievements and contributions of women from diverse backgrounds, from driving change in politics to making groundbreaking discoveries in science. I invite all Canadians to explore the Women of Impact in Canada online gallery and learn more about courageous and extraordinary women like Nellie J. Cournoyea, the first Indigenous woman to lead a provincial or territorial government in Canada, and Jean Augustine, the first Black Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons 30 years ago.

"Today, we are seeing record-high employment rates for Canadian women, thanks in part to our new child care system, which has already increased the number of child care spaces, cut fees at least in half, and will deliver $10-a-day child care to families right across the country in the coming years. To continue supporting women, including racialized newcomers, so they can fully participate in the Canadian economy, we provided new funding last year to extend the Racialized Newcomer Women Pilot, which supports programs that help racialized women across the country overcome barriers in the workplace, find meaningful work, and progress in their careers. And through our Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, we continue to advance women's economic empowerment by improving access to the resources they need to start and scale their businesses.

"When women succeed, we all succeed. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I encourage all Canadians today to share stories about the women who have made a difference in their lives by using the hashtag #WomensHistoryMonth. Together, we can create a future that is more inclusive, equitable, and just for generations to come."

