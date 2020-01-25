Statement by the Prime Minister on Vietnamese New Year

OTTAWA, Jan. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the Vietnamese New Year:

"Over the coming days, Vietnamese communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Tết Nguyên Đán, the Lunar New Year, and welcome the Year of the Rat.

"Tết is a time to give thanks for the successes of the past year, celebrate new beginnings, and look forward to the arrival of spring. To usher in the New Year, family and friends will gather to honour their ancestors, enjoy a special meal, and share best wishes for the year to come.

"As people across the country celebrate, we all have the chance to reflect on the important contributions of the Vietnamese Canadian community. For generations, Vietnamese Canadians have helped make Canada the strong, diverse, and inclusive place it is today.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating happiness, good fortune, and prosperity in the Year of the Rat.

"Chúc mừng năm mới."

