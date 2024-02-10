OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Vietnamese New Year, also known as Tết Nguyên Đán:

"This week, Vietnamese communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the Lunar New Year, welcoming the Year of the Dragon.

"On Tết Nguyên Đán, commonly referred to as Tết, families and friends gather to give thanks for the successes of the past year, reflect on the knowledge and challenges it brought, and welcome spring as a time of renewal, optimism, and joy. As Vietnamese communities in Canada mark the beginning of the Year of the Dragon, they will honour their ancestors, share traditional meals, and exchange wishes for the prosperity and good fortune that the dragon represents.

"Tết provides us with an opportunity to celebrate the important contributions that Vietnamese communities in Canada have made – and continue to make – to our country. Together, let us continue to build a more diverse, prosperous, and resilient Canada.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I wish good health, happiness, and success to everyone celebrating Tết and the Year of the Dragon.

"Chúc mừng năm mới."

