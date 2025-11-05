OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Jamaica and Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Andrew Holness.

Prime Minister Carney expressed Canada's deepest sympathies to the people of Jamaica following the destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa. Prime Minister Carney affirmed Canada's commitment to support Jamaica in its recovery, including through recent emergency food, water, and health assistance, alongside humanitarian partners. He also highlighted the activation of the Canadian Armed Forces' operational support hub in Jamaica to help enable the delivery of regional disaster relief efforts.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Holness agreed to remain in contact.

