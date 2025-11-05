OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - "Today, as we mark the beginning of Veterans' Week, we honour the Canadian heroes whose strength and sacrifice have kept our nation sovereign and free.

This year, we marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War – when more than one million Canadians served and over 45,000 gave their lives to defend the values we cherish.

Canadian heroes stand in a long and proud line of service – one that stretches from Vimy Ridge and Passchendaele to Normandy, Kapyong, and Afghanistan. Across generations, oceans, and continents, Canadian Veterans from every province and territory – including many from Indigenous communities – answered the call to defend peace and freedom. When the wars ended, it was Veterans who came home and helped build up the country they fought to protect.

When they have been called to serve, Canadian Armed Forces members have always answered. As Canadians, we must fulfil our responsibility to them in turn. By remembering the service of our Veterans and retelling their stories. By honouring their patriotism with our own. By guarding, in our time, the freedom they fought and sacrificed for.

Lest we forget."

