OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - "Today, Sikhs in Canada and around the world mark the anniversary of the birth of Sri Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru, whose teachings are the foundation of the Sikh faith.

On this occasion, families and friends gather to reflect on Sri Guru Nanak's teachings of unity, empathy, and peace. It is also an opportunity to recognise Canada's Sikh community, whose profound contributions have helped shape Canadian communities, businesses, and industries.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my best wishes to everyone celebrating the anniversary of the birth of Sri Guru Nanak."

