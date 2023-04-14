OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Vaisakhi:

"Today, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Vaisakhi, one of the holiest days of the Sikh calendar.

"For more than 300 years, Sikhs have celebrated the creation of the Khalsa Panth – the community of baptized Sikhs – by Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

"To mark this occasion, which also celebrates the spring harvest, Sikhs traditionally gather at their local Gurdwaras to pray, read from the sacred scripture, and hold Nagar Kirtans. From coast to coast to coast, friends and family will also take part in vibrant and colourful Khalsa Day parades.

"Vaisakhi falls during Sikh Heritage Month, which invites all of us to celebrate the culture and heritage of Sikh Canadians – one of the world's largest Sikh communities outside of India. Across Canada, Sikhs continue to embody the values of equality, generosity, and compassion through seva – selfless service to others. Today, we recognize the significant contributions of Sikh Canadians in making our country stronger, more prosperous, and more diverse.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a joyful Vaisakhi.

"Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh."

