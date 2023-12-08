OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the selection of R.J. Simpson as the new premier of the Northwest Territories:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate R.J. Simpson, who was selected to serve as the new premier of the Northwest Territories by the Members of the Legislative Assembly.

"I look forward to working with Premier Simpson and the territorial government to keep delivering on what matters to the people of the Northwest Territories. This includes continuing to support the territory and local communities following devastating wildfires this summer, accelerating work to fight climate change, creating good jobs, driving economic growth, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, investing in critical infrastructure, and building more homes, faster.

"By working together, we can build strong, healthy, and resilient communities for today, and a bright future for years to come.

"I thank Caroline Cochrane for her service to the Northwest Territories and to Canada as Premier over the last four years, and I wish her the best in her future endeavours."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]