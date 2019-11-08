Statement by the Prime Minister on the retirement of Greta Bossenmaier

OTTAWA, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the upcoming retirement of Greta Bossenmaier:

"Today, I announce the retirement of my National Security and Intelligence Advisor, Greta Bossenmaier, in early December 2019, from the Public Service.

"Ms. Bossenmaier has served Canadians with dedication, integrity, and excellence over the past 35 years, including in senior roles such as Chief of the Communications Security Establishment; Deputy Minister, Afghanistan Task Force, Privy Council Office; and Senior Associate Deputy Minister of International Development.

"David Morrison, my Foreign and Defence Policy Advisor, will temporarily act as the National Security and Intelligence Advisor in addition to his regular role. A new National Security and Intelligence Advisor will be appointed soon to fill the vacancy created by Ms. Bossenmaier's retirement.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I wish Ms. Bossenmaier the very best in retirement and thank her for her commitment and dedication during her exceptional career."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

