OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement further to the confirmation that the Yukon Liberal Party will form government:

"Yukoners have chosen to re-elect a government led by the Yukon Liberal Party.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Sandy Silver on his re-election as Premier.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with Premier Silver and the Government of Yukon to keep Northerners and their communities safe, healthy, and supported in this challenging time, and to build back better for everyone.

"Together, we can make progress on shared priorities, including tackling the impacts of climate change in the North, creating jobs and clean economic growth, delivering on affordable housing and child care, and improving the well-being of Indigenous peoples, as we recover from the global COVID-19 pandemic."

