OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of Alice Munro:

"Alice Munro was one of the world's greatest storytellers. Her short stories about life, friendship, and human connection left an indelible mark on readers. A proud Canadian, she leaves behind a remarkable legacy.

"Born in Wingham, Ontario, Mrs. Munro set much of her work in Huron County. She knew she was going to be a writer in her teenage years. She would go on to write numerous collections of short stories in her revolutionary and compelling style that has influenced modern writers.

"A true literary genius, Mrs. Munro received many awards throughout her career, notably three Governor General's Literary Awards for English-language Fiction, an International Booker Prize, and a Nobel Prize in Literature – making her the first Canadian to receive this honour. Her work has also been adapted into several acclaimed films.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my condolences to Mrs. Munro's family, friends, and many fans. Her creativity, compassion, and gift for writing will remain an inspiration for generations."

