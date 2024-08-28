OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the opening of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games:

"The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games start today. A few weeks ago, as the Olympic Games in Paris wrapped up, Canadians cheered on Team Canada. Let's keep that support going for our remarkable Paralympians as they represent Canada on the world stage.

"The next two weeks will be filled with moments of joy, fierce competition, and sportsmanship. At these Games, Team Canada is represented by 126 world-class athletes who will compete across 18 disciplines to display their exceptional talent and inspire us all.

"A special congratulations to Patrick Anderson and Katarina Roxon on being named Team Canada's flag bearers at today's Opening Ceremony.

"As the Paralympic flame burns bright in Paris, it reminds us of the power of sport to unite, inspire, and transform lives. To our Team Canada Paralympians, you are some of our country's finest athletes, and Canadians will be behind you as you compete. We wish you the best of luck and look forward to everything that you will accomplish.

"Go Team Canada!"

