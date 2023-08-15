OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the National Liberation Day of Korea:

"Today, we join the people of Korea and the vibrant Korean diasporas in Canada and around the world to mark the 78th National Liberation Day of Korea.

"Liberation Day, also known as Gwangbokjeol (Restoration of Light Day), marks the liberation of the Korean Peninsula in 1945 after 35 years of occupation. This occasion serves as a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of the Korean people, which allowed for the Republic of Korea to become the beacon of democracy and progress it is today.

"Canada is home to one of the largest Korean diasporas in the world, with over 220,000 Korean Canadians living from coast to coast to coast. Our growing bilateral relationship is rooted in these warm, longstanding ties between our people, which I experienced firsthand during my visit to Korea last May.

"This year, Canada and Korea celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations. In that time, Korea has become a key partner for Canada, as evidenced by the establishment of the Canada-Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last year. Our countries are committed to continue standing together in the defence of peace, human rights, and the rules-based international order, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to learn more about the liberation of Korea, and to recognize the many contributions Korean Canadians have made, and continue to make, to our country. I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating National Liberation Day of Korea here in Canada and around the world."

