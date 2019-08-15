Statement by the Prime Minister on the National Liberation Day of Korea

OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement in recognition of the National Liberation Day of Korea:

"Today, we join Korean communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 74th National Liberation Day of Korea. In 1945, this historic day marked the end of the Second World War and the beginning of a new independent future for South Korea.

"On Liberation Day – also known as Gwangbokjeol – Koreans around the world celebrate South Korea's independence and its many accomplishments over the past decades.

"Today, we also celebrate the strong bonds between Canada and South Korea. Since Canadians and South Koreans fought side-by-side in the Korean War, our two countries have become close friends and partners. We share strong economic ties and a commitment to democratic values, the rule of law, and free and open trade.

"I recently met with President Moon Jae-in at the G20 Leaders' Summit. We recognize the important role that Canada and South Korea play on the international stage, and we will continue to work together in fighting climate change, advancing gender equality, and building a safer, more secure world.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to recognize the contributions that Korean Canadians have made to our country. I wish everyone celebrating today a happy National Liberation Day."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

