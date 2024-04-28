OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the National Day of Mourning:

"Today, on the National Day of Mourning, we come together to honour the Canadians who have been injured, killed, or sick because of workplace incidents. We remember those who left us too soon, and we support all those who still live with the unimaginable loss.

"Since 1991, the National Day of Mourning has been observed across Canada. To pay tribute to those whose lives were tragically lost, many Canadians perform acts of remembrance, such as lighting candles, laying wreaths, observing moments of silence, and wearing commemorative pins, ribbons or black armbands. Monuments have also been created as tributes to the victims, like the LifeQuilt – a memorial honouring young workers between the ages of 14 and 24 who have been killed or injured on the job.

"The federal government is working with employees and employers to make sure workers are taken care of, including by strengthening the Canada Labour Code. As part of these efforts, through Bill C-65, we are fighting harassment and violence, including sexual and domestic violence, to ensure workers have the support they need – whenever they need it.

"Through the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety, we're providing up-to-date resources and services to raise awareness on worker safety, particularly for new and young Canadian workers starting their careers. I encourage employers, employees, and students to make use of the Centre's resources – because safer workplaces will mean a safer, better Canada.

"As we mark the National Day of Mourning, let us take a moment to honour those who have lost their lives or were injured at work. I invite Canadians to join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #DayOfMourning to raise awareness and tell their stories."

