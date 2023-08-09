OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples:

"Today, on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, we celebrate the diverse cultures, languages, and traditions of Indigenous Peoples in Canada and across the globe, and reaffirm our commitment to preserving and promoting them.

"This year's theme is 'Indigenous Youth as Agents of Change for Self-determination.' Indigenous youth have the immense potential to shape a better, fairer world. Working with Indigenous partners from coast to coast to coast, we are taking significant steps, including through the First Nations and Inuit Youth Employment Strategy, and through Regional Education Agreements with First Nations as well as the Métis Nation Post-Secondary Education Strategy and the Inuit Post-Secondary Education Strategy, to give young people the tools they need to keep leading the charge in pursuing economic, political, social, and cultural development.

"The Government of Canada is working in partnership with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis to build a future where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. Following the historic adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act in 2021, the Government of Canada recently released the 2023-2028 Action Plan, which was developed in consultation and collaboration with Indigenous partners to help us achieve the goals of the Declaration and advance reconciliation.

"As a member of the United Nations (UN) Group of Friends of Indigenous Peoples, Canada is also working with international partners to strengthen Indigenous rights around the globe. We continue to be a strong advocate for the enhanced participation of Indigenous Peoples at the UN. As we prepare to welcome the world to Vancouver later this month for the Seventh Assembly of the Global Environment Facility, we are engaging with Indigenous Peoples to hear their perspectives and learn from their knowledge and leadership in the global fight against climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

"Today, as we recognize the distinct histories and invaluable contributions of Indigenous Peoples around the world, we recommit to working together with Indigenous partners – including the inspiring Indigenous youth in Canada – to walk the shared path of reconciliation and create a better world for generations to come."

