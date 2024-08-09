OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples:

"On this International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, we celebrate the cultures, traditions, and resilience of Indigenous Peoples in Canada and across the world.

"As we mark this day, we recognize our deep-rooted partnerships with Indigenous Peoples. Their contributions to the economy, the environment, and on the international stage are a key part of our work to build a better future. A better future where Indigenous Peoples can thrive starts with upholding human rights, addressing injustices, and moving together on the path of reconciliation. Our government is here as a partner on that path.

"With the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan as a roadmap, the federal government is working with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis partners to drive positive change. This includes key priorities like expanding access to quality education, delivering culturally appropriate health care, creating economic opportunities, and supporting the efforts of Indigenous Peoples to reclaim, revitalize, maintain, and strengthen Indigenous languages.

"Earlier this year, we took an important step on our path toward reconciliation when An Act to provide for the establishment of a national council for reconciliation officially became law in Canada. This council will monitor and report on efforts to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action as well as the 231 Calls for Justice delivered in the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

"Indigenous Peoples have been the stewards of Canada's lands and waters since time immemorial. As we make progress toward achieving the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, their leadership, knowledge, and relationships with the environment will continue to guide Canada – and the world – to protect our planet for future generations.

"Today, on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, I invite all Canadians to learn more about Indigenous Peoples. Let us listen to their voices, honour their stories, and reaffirm our commitment to a fairer future for everyone."

