OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty:

"Today, on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, we stand united to build a world where poverty is not just reduced, but eradicated. A world where every person has the chance to live in dignity, security, and comfort.

"Reducing poverty and inequality across the country starts with building more affordable housing. Earlier this year, we launched our ambitious Housing Plan, which is helping build more affordable homes, faster, and addressing chronic homelessness, especially in underserved communities. Since 2019, the Reaching Home program has supported thousands of projects that have helped over 87,600 people across the country find a stable home and over 148,500 others receive homelessness prevention services, such as short-term rental assistance or help settling disputes with landlords.

"The Canadian Dental Care Plan is helping millions of uninsured Canadians access affordable dental care – and 750,000 people have already received care. Our new National School Food Program will be getting healthy school meals to kids. This Friday, parents across the country will see the monthly Canada Child Benefit payment in their bank accounts. The program – which has lifted hundreds of thousands of kids out of poverty – puts money back in the pockets of Canadians. And with initiatives like $10-a-day child care and the upcoming Canada Disability Benefit, we're making sure Canadians have the extra savings they need for the things that matter most.

"Our commitment extends beyond our borders as well. Canada's leadership includes our Poverty Reduction Strategy and Feminist International Assistance Policy, our commitment to advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and most recently, the adoption of the Pact for the Future last month at the Summit of the Future. Just this year, we contributed nearly $1.3 billion to the International Monetary Fund's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust to lift countries out of poverty and make the world a better place.

"Canada is steadfast in its commitment to building a future where poverty is eradicated and where every generation is given a fair chance to succeed."

