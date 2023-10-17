OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty:

"Today, on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, we recommit ourselves to building a world where everyone, no matter who they are or where they come from, has every opportunity to succeed.

"Our approach to put people at the centre of everything we do is working. Since 2015, we have cut the poverty rate in half in Canada. We have lifted more than two million Canadians out of poverty – including more than 650,000 children. Today, there are over a million more Canadians working than there were at the beginning of the pandemic – and that's good news.

"In the face of global inflation, the Government of Canada is working to make life more affordable for people, including by stabilizing the cost of groceries and building more homes. With support like the Canada Child Benefit, which provides up to $7,437 per child this year alone, we have made a real change in people's lives. We are also working to deliver $10-a-day child care right across the country in the coming years, getting kids the dental care they need now, and permanently increasing Old Age Security for seniors 75 and over by more than $800 a year.

"The eradication of poverty in all its forms is the very first of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) – a pathway for Canada and the world to achieve a better, equal future. Canada remains unwavering in its commitment to achieving the SDGs, and we will continue to work with our domestic and international partners, including through our Feminist International Assistance Policy, to make them a reality.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I reaffirm our commitment to building a future where no one gets left behind, and I recognize all those working alongside us to achieve this goal. By working together, we will end poverty and create a more prosperous world for all."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]