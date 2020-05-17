Statement by the Prime Minister on the fatal Canadian Armed Forces aircraft crash in Kamloops, British Columbia

OTTAWA, May 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the fatal Canadian Armed Forces aircraft crash in Kamloops, British Columbia:

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one Canadian Armed Forces member, Captain Jennifer Casey, and one injured, Captain Richard MacDougall, in today's Snowbirds aircraft crash in Kamloops, British Columbia.

"Our thoughts are with the families of Captain Casey and Captain MacDougall, as well as the entire Canadian Forces Snowbirds team, as they grieve this terrible loss. I would also like to thank the emergency personnel in Kamloops who responded so quickly to this tragic incident.

"For the past two weeks, the Snowbirds have been flying across the country to lift up Canadians during these difficult times. Every day, they represent the very best of Canada and demonstrate excellence through incredible skill and dedication. Their flyovers across the country put a smile on the faces of Canadians everywhere and make us proud.

"Sophie and I join all Canadians in offering our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Captain Jennifer Casey. All Canadians are with you during this difficult time."

