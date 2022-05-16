Statement by the Prime Minister on the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates Français

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

May 16, 2022, 10:03 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Canada and the UAE have a close relationship, with strong people-to-people ties and trade and investment connections. We share a common focus on strengthening regional and global security and contributing to greater economic and social development in both our countries and globally.

"When I spoke to Sheikh Mohamed last month, we agreed to cooperate in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the war's impact on global food security. In his new capacity, I am confident that Sheikh Mohamed will continue to foster strong relations between Canada and the UAE, as he did during his time as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

"As a friend and partner to the UAE, I look forward to continue working with Sheikh Mohamed to build a prosperous future for people in both our countries, and work together to address challenges to regional and international security."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada