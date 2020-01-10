Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of the Honourable John C. Crosbie

OTTAWA, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of the Honourable John C. Crosbie:

"Today, we join Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, and people across Canada, to mourn the passing of the Honourable John C. Crosbie, the former cabinet minister and Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Known for his quick wit and as a true force of nature, Mr. Crosbie made lasting contributions to his province and country. Over a remarkable career, he served his community at the municipal, provincial, and federal levels. As a federal cabinet minister, his work to promote free trade changed the face of our country, creating new opportunities for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

"A lawyer by trade, he also served as the Chancellor of Memorial University of Newfoundland.

"For his distinguished service to Canada, Mr. Crosbie was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1999. He was also awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002, and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and many friends."

