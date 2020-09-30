Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of the Emir of Kuwait

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait:

"It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my deepest condolences to the Ruling Family, the Government of the State of Kuwait, and the people of Kuwait.

"His Highness Sheikh Sabah dedicated his life to the service of his country. He was recognized worldwide as a great humanitarian leader. Under his leadership, Kuwait has led humanitarian relief efforts and international development work in countries around the world, providing assistance to victims of conflict and those in need. His Highness will be remembered for his commitment to fostering dialogue and the peaceful settlement of disputes, as well as to promoting collaboration between nations to address global challenges.

"Canada and Kuwait enjoy a long-standing friendship, which continued under His Highness' leadership, as demonstrated by our cooperation on regional security and the expansion of our economic ties. His Highness' generosity towards the Canadian Armed Forces troops stationed in Kuwait will also not be forgotten.

"Today, Canada joins the people of Kuwait in honouring their leader and his profound legacy."

