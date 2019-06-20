Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of MP Mark Warawa

OTTAWA, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of Mark Warawa, Member of Parliament for Langley–Aldergrove:

"Today, I join all Parliamentarians and Canadians to mourn the passing of Mark Warawa, Member of Parliament for the British Columbia riding of Langley–Aldergrove, after a brave battle with cancer.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my deepest condolences to his wife Diane, his five children and ten grandchildren, his friends and colleagues, and the many people he represented in his riding.

"A long-time resident of Langley, B.C., Mark served his constituents proudly since 2004, building on his work as a city councilor and businessman. He was a man of deep faith and principle who lived his life in service to others.

"Mark was a strong voice for people in his community, and worked tirelessly on behalf of all Canadians. He will be greatly missed."

