Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of Leo Kolber

OTTAWA, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of former Senator E. Leo Kolber:

"Today, I join Quebecers and all Canadians to mourn the passing of a fellow Montrealer – and my good friend and mentor – former Senator Leo Kolber.

"Mr. Kolber was a distinguished business leader, lawyer, and philanthropist, who dedicated his life to serving his community and his country. He was appointed to the Senate in 1983 where he served for over two decades, including as Chair of its Standing Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce.

"A leader in the Jewish-Canadian community and a key contributor to the Canada-Israel friendship, Mr. Kolber was a proud and generous supporter of many cultural and civic organizations in Montréal. He was an example to me, and countless others, of the importance of working hard and looking out for the people around us. For his many contributions, he was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2007.

"Mr. Kolber will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and a pillar of his community. On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our condolences to his family and many friends. He will be sorely missed."

