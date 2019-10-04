Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of John Buchanan

OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today issued the following statement on the death of John Buchanan, former Premier of Nova Scotia and senator:

"I was saddened today to learn of the passing of former Premier of Nova Scotia and Senator John Buchanan.

"As a lawyer and politician, Mr. Buchanan dedicated his life to service. Leaving his law practice to pursue a career in politics, he served as Minister of Fisheries and Public Works before becoming Nova Scotia's 20th premier.

"While in office, Mr. Buchanan played a role in the negotiations for the patriation of the Canadian Constitution. Shortly after stepping down as premier, he was appointed to the Senate where he continued to serve Canadians for nearly 16 years.

"He will be remembered not only for his contributions to government, but also for his down-home charm and provincial pride.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer condolences to Mr. Buchanan's family and friends on their loss."

