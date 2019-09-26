Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of former French President Jacques Chirac

SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of former French President Jacques Chirac:

"It is with profound sadness that I learned of the death of Jacques Chirac, a great statesman who left his mark on the history of France.

"During a political career spanning more than 40 years, President Chirac devoted himself to helping France and the French people reach their full potential, building a stronger Europe, and advocating for the humanist values shared by France and Canada.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of former President Chirac, and to the French people, who are mourning his loss."

