Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of Dennis Fentie

OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of Dennis Fentie, former Premier of Yukon:

"I was saddened to hear of the passing of Dennis Fentie, former Premier of Yukon, after a battle with cancer.

"A proud business owner, Mr. Fentie was first elected to Yukon's Legislative Assembly in 1996, and became Premier in 2002.

"During his two terms in office, Mr. Fentie worked to strengthen the territory's economy and revitalize the mining industry. He also took steps to create partnerships with Indigenous peoples, and to promote cooperation between governments on economic development and health care.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish to express our deepest sympathies to Mr. Fentie's wife, their family and friends, and the people of Yukon during this difficult time."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

