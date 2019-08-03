Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of Deepak Obhrai

OTTAWA, Aug. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of Deepak Obhrai, Member of Parliament for Calgary Forest Lawn:

"Today, I join the people of Calgary and all parliamentarians to mourn the death of Deepak Obhrai, Member of Parliament for Calgary Forest Lawn, after a battle with cancer.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Obhrai's family, friends, and colleagues.

"Born in Tanzania, he immigrated to Calgary with his family where he soon became an active member of the community. First elected as a Member of Parliament in 1997, he proudly served the people in his riding for over 20 years.

"Mr. Obhrai was a champion of diversity and human rights. He will be remembered for his dedication to the Indo-Canadian community and his hard work on behalf of Albertans and all Canadians."

