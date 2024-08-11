Statement by the Prime Minister on the closing of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the closing of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

"We just saw the best of Canada. Over the past two weeks, more than 330 athletes from across the country represented Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Their spirit, sportsmanship, and resilience were matched only by the celebration and joy they brought to Canadians.

"Our Olympians have made us proud. They competed with athletes from around the world and brought home a total of 27 medals. They showed everyone that Canada belongs on the world stage – as leaders and champions at the pinnacle of sport.

"The stories behind the medals make the victories even more special. Summer McIntosh, at just 17 years old, won Canada three gold medals. Andre De Grasse led Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team to an Olympic gold, making him the most decorated Canadian male Olympian, with seven career medals. Christa Deguchi won Canada's first ever gold medal in judo. Josh Liendo made history as the first Black Canadian swimmer to win a medal at the Olympics. Ethan Katzberg and Camryn Rogers showed the world that Canada is a hammer-throwing nation, winning gold in the men's and women's competitions. And we finished strong when Katie Vincent won gold in the canoe sprint 200-metre final, and Philip Kim won the first ever gold in the new Olympic breaking competition. These are just some of the remarkable athletes who represented and exemplified the Maple Leaf at the Olympics.

"Their stories are what makes Canada great. Their stories are the story of Canada – of kindness and dedication; of compassion and resilience; of hope and hard work. Every corner of our diverse country has these stories – some being shared now and some yet to be written.

"Today, as our Olympic Team, led by flag bearers Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg, joins 202 other nations at the Closing Ceremony, we celebrate Team Canada for their outstanding performances and for inspiring us all. We also thank their families, friends, coaches, and communities for the steady support that made this success possible.

"We look forward to supporting Team Canada once again at the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, starting on August 28. On behalf of all Canadians, I congratulate our Olympians for their achievements at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Let's go #TeamCanada!"

