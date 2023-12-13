OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the birthday of His Highness the Aga Khan:

"Today, we join millions of Shia Ismaili Muslims in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 87th birthday of their spiritual leader, His Highness the Aga Khan.

"Since he succeeded his grandfather in 1957, the Aga Khan has dedicated his life to helping those most vulnerable and making the world a better place. Through the Aga Khan Development Network, which operates across five continents, His Highness has worked to reduce poverty and improve quality of life for disadvantaged communities around the globe, including in South and Central Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East. This includes the work of the Aga Khan Foundation Canada, a strategic partner in Canada's efforts to reduce poverty and promote democracy in developing countries. The Foundation is dedicated to the empowerment of marginalized groups, including women and girls, by addressing their most pressing needs, which range from high-quality education and health care to economic well-being.

"Canada enjoys a special relationship with the Aga Khan. Together with the Government of Canada, His Highness established the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa, Ontario, to promote equality and advance pluralism around the world. Furthermore, the Aga Khan chose Toronto, Ontario, as the location of North America's first Islamic arts museum, the Aga Khan Museum, which also serves as a centre of education, pluralism, and tolerance. In recognition of this special relationship, the Government of Canada appointed the Aga Khan as an honorary Companion of the Order of Canada in 2005 and granted him honorary Canadian citizenship in 2009.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I thank His Highness for his unwavering dedication to helping others. We look forward to further strengthening his relationship with our country and extend warm wishes for a very happy birthday.

"Salgirah Khushiali Mubarak!"

