OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji:

"Today, Sikhs in Canada and around the world will celebrate the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh religion and first Sikh guru.

"On the anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth, family and friends will come together to reflect on his life and teachings of unity, compassion, and equality – core values of the Sikh faith that Canadians embody every day. As Sikhs honour the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I hope we all can find inspiration in his teachings, and in his universal and timeless message for all of us.

"This day is also an opportunity to recognize the contributions Sikh Canadians have made – and continue to make – to create a better Canada. Sikhs across the country practise seva, or selfless service, by helping Canadians in need, irrespective of background.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I offer our warmest wishes to all those celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji."

