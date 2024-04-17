OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the 42nd anniversary of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms:

"The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms is one of our country's greatest accomplishments. Central to who we are as Canadians, the Charter represents freedom, democracy, and the values of equality, diversity, and inclusion. Forty-two years ago today, the Charter was adopted, and every year, we reaffirm its principles.

"The Charter guarantees our fundamental rights, affirming equality for all Canadians, regardless of race, age, or ability. The Charter protects rights relating to our use of both official languages. It ensures that we can express our thoughts or practise our religion in our own way. It preserves the right of everyone to be treated with respect and dignity – something that every Canadian deserves.

"On this occasion, we also celebrate the 42nd anniversary of Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, which recognizes and affirms Indigenous and Treaty rights of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis in Canada. Section 35 serves as the foundation of our ongoing efforts to advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, notably through the 2023-2028 Action Plan – our evergreen roadmap to achieving the objectives laid out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. Together, we will continue to walk the path of reconciliation and work toward building a renewed and meaningful relationship with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite everyone to learn more about the Charter and recognize our collective responsibility to help advance the values it enshrines. Together, we will help keep Canada the free and prosperous country we proudly call home."

