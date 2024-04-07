OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement marking 30 years since the beginning of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda:

"Today, we remember one of the most tragic losses of human life in history. Thirty years ago, the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda senselessly took the lives of over a million innocent people in just 100 days.

"On this sombre occasion, we stand with the people of Rwanda to honour the victims and the survivors of this genocide. Our thoughts go to their families, their loved ones, and all survivors who continue to live with the trauma.

"To those survivors who have chosen to make Canada their home, we stand with you always, especially throughout this painful period of commemoration.

"In the decades since this tragedy, the people of Rwanda have shown incredible courage and taken important steps to foster reconciliation and rebuild their country. Canada is a proud partner in this ongoing process. We reaffirm our support to Rwanda as it advances its development.

"Today, we also pay tribute to the United Nations peacekeeping force, which included a small number of Canadians and was led by Major-General Roméo Dallaire, facing extremely challenging circumstances to help those seeking refuge. Their service, which saved many innocent lives, will always be remembered.

"What happened in Rwanda in 1994 is a painful reminder of how hateful ideologies can lead to extremist violence. As we mark Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month this April, I invite Canadians to join in commemorating the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, and all victims of genocide around the world. By confronting these painful truths and standing up against hate, we can ensure such atrocities are never repeated. Together, let us reflect on how we can foster a better, more inclusive, and more peaceful world for future generations."

