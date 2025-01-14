OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Thai Pongal:

"Today, Tamil communities in Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of Thai Pongal, the harvest festival.

"Thai Pongal is a celebration of nature and community. Over four days, families and friends will come together to decorate their homes with colourful patterns, offer prayers, and share Pongal, a sweet dish made with rice and milk that symbolizes luck and optimism for the coming year.

"Canada is home to one of the largest Tamil communities in the world. As we mark Tamil Heritage Month this January, Thai Pongal is an opportunity for all of us to learn more about the history of the Tamil people, to celebrate their resilience and achievements, and to reflect on the strides and successes Tamil Canadians continue to make.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating Thai Pongal a joyful festival.

"Iniya Thai Pongal Nalvazhthukkal."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]