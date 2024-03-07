OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO):

"Canada and Sweden are friends, partners, and now, NATO Allies. Today, we welcome Sweden's accession to the Alliance, where it joins 31 other Allies committed to uniting their efforts for peace, security, and collective defence. Canada was the first country to ratify Sweden's accession – a testament to the strong ties between our peoples, our shared values, and our commitment to strengthening transatlantic security.

"Russia's brutal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine shook the world. As Russia continues to violate human rights, attack the principles of democracy, and undermine the rules-based international order, working with Allies to uphold our common values is more important than ever – and the resolve of NATO is stronger than ever.

"Canada was a founding member of NATO in 1949, and our membership to the Alliance has been a cornerstone of our security and defence policy ever since. Today, as we welcome Sweden to the Alliance, we know that together we will address the greatest challenges of our time."

