Statement by the Prime Minister on Rosh Hashanah

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Rosh Hashanah:

"Tonight, at sunset, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

"The first of the High Holidays, Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of the 10 'Days of Awe'. Jewish communities will reflect on past challenges and hope for a better future. Families and friends gather to pray, share traditional meals, eat apples and honey, and listen to the sound of the shofar.

"Jewish Canadians have played an incredibly important role throughout Canada's history. On Rosh Hashanah, we take the opportunity to recognize the immeasurable contributions of Jewish Canadians and their leadership in helping us build a more prosperous country.

"This Rosh Hashanah will be the first since last year's horrific terrorist attack on October 7, 2023, which continues to impact Jewish communities around the world. We mourn and remember the lives lost during this heinous act of terror, including the Canadians murdered. We stand with the survivors and support Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international law. We unequivocally condemn Hamas – a brutal terrorist organization – and we demand the immediate release of the remaining hostages.

"Canada is also committed to holding the Iranian regime accountable for its actions, including yesterday's large-scale missile attack. This attack is yet another destabilizing action by the regime and should not – and cannot – be tolerated by the international community. Canada unequivocally condemns this reckless attack targeting innocent civilians, and we fully support Israel's right to defend itself against this and any other attack from Iran. We once again call for de-escalation across the region.

"The disgusting increase in antisemitism across Canada must stop. The Government of Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting Jewish communities and to building a country where everyone feels safe to practise their culture and faith. Whether it's at a synagogue or a Jewish-owned business or school; whether it's wearing the Star of David or a Kippah – Jewish Canadians have the right to live proudly and openly Jewish lives, without intimidation or fear.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah a healthy, peaceful, and prosperous New Year.

"Shana Tova U'metuka!"

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]