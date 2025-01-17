OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Raoul Wallenberg Day:

"Today, we pay tribute to Raoul Wallenberg, a remarkable hero and humanitarian who saved thousands of Hungarian Jewish lives during the Second World War.

"In July 1944, Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg arrived in Hungary amid unspeakable violence and chaos. The Nazis had taken control of Budapest, formerly a safe haven for Jewish refugees, and had deported over 400,000 Jewish people to Auschwitz and other concentration camps. Defying retribution and persecution, Mr. Wallenberg led a rescue operation to save the Jewish Hungarians who remained in Budapest, issuing thousands of 'protective passports' that offered them immunity from deportation. He organized hospitals, safe houses, soup kitchens, and orphanages – sheltering families from persecution. Within six months, Mr. Wallenberg had rescued tens of thousands of Jewish people.

"Eighty years ago today, Mr. Wallenberg was arrested by Soviet authorities, never to be seen again. Though his fate remains unknown, he will always be remembered for his selfless actions and bravery in the face of evil. That's why, in 1985, the Government of Canada named Mr. Wallenberg its first honorary citizen, and in 2001, designated January 17 as Raoul Wallenberg Day.

"Mr. Wallenberg's story is a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to take action against antisemitism, hatred, and injustice. This reminder is especially crucial now, as we witness a disturbing rise in antisemitism and Holocaust distortion and denial in Canada and around the world. Under the leadership of Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, Deborah Lyons, the Government of Canada is working to ensure Jewish people – including the thousands of Holocaust survivors who call Canada home – can live openly and proudly, without intimidation or fear. Today and every day, we remain committed to preserving the memory of the Holocaust, honouring its victims, and commemorating its survivors – so this dark chapter in history is never repeated.

"In honour of Raoul Wallenberg Day, I invite all Canadians to learn more about Mr. Wallenberg, who showed compassion, bravery, and kindness during one of history's darkest moments. His life and legacy can inspire us all to make Canada safer, more inclusive, and better for everyone."

