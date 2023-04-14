OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Puthandu:

"Today, Tamils in Canada and around the world will come together to celebrate Puthandu and welcome the beginning of a new year.

"Puthandu is a time to reflect on the past year, give thanks for the blessings of life, and look to the future with hope and optimism. To celebrate the first day of the Tamil calendar, families and loved ones will decorate their homes, share special dishes, and prepare trays of fruit, flowers, and items of good fortune that invite health, happiness, and prosperity into their lives.

"Today, we also take the time to recognize the important contributions that Tamil communities have made – and continue to make – to our national fabric. Together, we will continue to build a better, fairer, and more inclusive Canada.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a very happy New Year.

"Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]