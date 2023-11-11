OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Poland's National Independence Day:

"Today, I join Polish communities in Canada and around the world in celebrating the anniversary of Poland's independence.

"On this day in 1918, Poland reestablished its sovereignty and territorial integrity after 123 years of foreign rule. Over the course of the following decades, the country continued to face enormous challenges, from the devastation of the Second World War to decades under Soviet domination, but the enduring spirit of the Polish people never wavered – and today it remains stronger than ever.

"Poland and Canada have been close friends and allies for many years, and we continue to work together to promote our shared ideals of peace, democracy, and security around the world. Canada was the first country to approve Poland joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 1998, and we continue to support NATO's assurance and deterrence efforts in Central and Eastern Europe. Canada and Poland are strong defenders of Ukraine's sovereignty, freedom, and independence. That is why, through Operation UNIFIER, Canada will continue to work with Poland to assist in the training of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

"The warm ties between our peoples serve as the foundation of our countries' strong bilateral relationship. Close to one million Canadians of Polish descent call Canada home, and they form an integral piece of our country's rich cultural mosaic. The contributions of Polish Canadians, both past and present, have helped shape Canada into the country we love.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating Poland's National Independence Day.

"Szczęśliwego Święta Niepodległości!"

