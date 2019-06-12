Statement by the Prime Minister on Philippine Independence Day

OTTAWA, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Philippine Independence Day:

"Today, we join the Filipino community in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 121st anniversary of Philippine Independence.

"Cultural bonds – built through many generations of people-to-people ties – are the foundation of the relationship between Canada and the Philippines. Today, more than 837,000 Canadians of Filipino origin call Canada home.

"Canada looks forward to continuing to work with the Philippines to deepen this relationship.

"Today, I invite all Canadians to celebrate the important contributions that members of the Canadian-Filipino community have made – and continue to make – to our country. I also extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Philippine Independence Day, here in Canada and around the world.

"Maligayang Araw ng Kalayaan!

"Mabuhay!"

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

