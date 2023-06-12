OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Philippine Independence Day:

"Today, we join Filipino communities in Canada, the Philippines, and around the world to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Philippine independence.

"Nearly one million people of Filipino origin call Canada home today – and every year, this number grows. Filipino-Canadians enrich our country, forming an invaluable part of its cultural mosaic. The strong ties between our peoples serve as the foundation for our collaboration internationally.

"Since the establishment of Canada's diplomatic relations with the Philippines in 1949, we have become partners in promoting our common values and priorities – from advancing peace and security and standing up for human rights and the rule of law, to growing our economies to benefit people in Canada and the Philippines alike.

"Today, I invite all Canadians to celebrate the important contributions that members of the Filipino-Canadian community have made – and continue to make – to our country. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Philippine Independence Day, here in Canada and around the world.

"Maligayang Araw ng Kalayaan!"

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

