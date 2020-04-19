Statement by the Prime Minister on Orthodox Easter

OTTAWA, April 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Orthodox Easter:

"Today, we join people of Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, and Eastern Catholic faith in Canada and around the world to celebrate Easter, the holiest of holidays in the Orthodox Christian faith.

"Traditionally, families and loved ones would join together this weekend to share festive meals, sing, and attend Easter Mass. This year, we are being asked to observe the holiday differently. It is encouraging to see the number of churches that are finding new ways to support their congregations and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, while still following the recommendations of public health experts and making sure people stay at home.

"In difficult times like these, we are reminded of the importance of Jesus' teachings of compassion and kindness. Now is the time to take care of one another. We all have a role to play to keep our loved ones and communities safe, and protect the most vulnerable among us. We will get through this together.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating an Easter filled with renewal, hope, and peace."

