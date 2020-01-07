Statement by the Prime Minister on Orthodox Christmas

OTTAWA, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Orthodox Christmas:

"Today, Orthodox Christians in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Christmas.

"Christmas is an opportunity to reflect on what brings us together, and to be thankful for all of our blessings. As we gather with family and friends, we are reminded of the difference we can make by being kind, open, and considerate wherever we are – at home, work, school, or just around the neighbourhood.

"Christmas is also a time to give generously to the people around us. We can donate to a worthy cause, volunteer at a community event, or lend a hand to a neighbour. During the holiday season, I encourage everyone to live the values of compassion and care that define us as Canadians.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to recognize the important contributions that Orthodox Christians make to our country and our communities. Sophie and I wish all those celebrating today a merry Christmas."

