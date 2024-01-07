OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Orthodox Christmas:

"I would like to extend my greetings to those Orthodox Christians, including Coptic Christians, and Eastern Rite Catholics who are celebrating Christmas today.

"This day, which holds deep cultural and religious significance, commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ according to the Julian calendar. Preceded by a period of fasting and spiritual reflection, this celebration is marked by religious services, gift exchanges, and shared traditional meals.

"On this joyful occasion, I invite all Canadians to reflect on the valuable contributions that Orthodox Christians, including Coptic Christians, and Eastern Rite Catholics make to our country, and to celebrate the role they play in making Canada the diverse and inclusive place we proudly call home.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating a merry Christmas filled with peace, hope, and reflection."

