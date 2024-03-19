OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Nowruz:

"Today, communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

"Nowruz, meaning 'new day' in Farsi, represents the arrival of spring and the rebirth of nature. Family and friends come together around the haft-sin table, read poetry, and share festive meals. Nowruz is a time to reflect on the past year and look to the future with hope and optimism.

"To the Iranian, Afghan, Ismaili, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Bahá'í, Azerbaijani, Tajik, Central Asian, and many other communities celebrating Nowruz: thank you for the contributions you have made – and continue to make – to our country. From your leadership in fields like medicine, art, entrepreneurship, and politics to your advocacy for human rights, equity, and justice, you help build a more kind, compassionate, and inclusive Canada for everyone.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I wish everyone celebrating Nowruz a joyful, healthy, and prosperous New Year.

"Har Ruz etan Nowruz, Nowruz etan Pyrouz."

.هر روزتان نوروز، نوروزتان پیروز

